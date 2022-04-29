Lizzo and Harry Styles' performance at Coachella was "genuinely a surprise".

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker was a surprise guest during the former One Direction singer's headline show at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, last Friday night (22.04.22), with the pair sporting matching fur coats as they sang Harry's old band's 2011 debut single 'What Makes you Beautiful' and a cover of Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive'.

And the 34-year-old star has revealed she was only asked to join the 'As It Was' singer on stage just two days before the show, as she was planning on going to the festival as a guest.

Speaking to Audacy's Kevan Kenney, she quipped: “Well, first Harry was going to do a Tupac hologram, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, I feel like somebody already did that.' "

She then added: "“The crazy thing is, it really was genuinely a surprise. I found out Wednesday night. I was genuinely going to Coachella to see Harry, I love his music, that’s my guy, I’m a fan. I’m going to pull up, celebrate my birthday early. Wednesday night, it was like, ‘Do you want to come and rehearse ‘I Will Survive’, we ran it three times in his trailer, and we just did it…"

But Lizzo revealed the collaboration had been a long time coming.

She added: "He did a cover of ‘Juice’, and I did a cover of ‘Adore You’, and then we did ‘Juice’ together, and I was going to do a show with him, and his show got rained out by hurricane rain in Miami, so we never got to scratch that itch, and we finally did it three years later.

“It was really, ‘Are we doing this thing?’ He’s very poetic, and I was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re doing it.' "

And the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker has now set her sights on her own headline slot at the annual event.

She said: “I got a taste of the main stage, I want the whole thing.”