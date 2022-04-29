Kanye West is "working on himself" following the drama with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper was married to reality star Kim, 41, from 2014 until 2022 and their messy divorce had seen him engage in social media rows regarding their children but is now reportedly trying to "disconnect" from the drama.

A source said: "Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim."

The SKIMS founder - who has who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two with her ex-husband - had been subject to a torrent of abuse on Instagram from the 'DONDA' rapper when implied that Kim had stopped "allowing" him to see their children after the divorce and he went on to release a music video which appeared to show him decapitating and burying Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

However, the insider went on to explain that Kanye is now "taking care" of himself and will be "removing himself from all the craziness" after making his family his number one priority.

The source told EOnline: "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."

It comes just a month after it was alleged that Kanye had informed Kim that he was "going away" to get help and will be stepping back from the spotlight "for the sake of the kids."

A source said at the time: "Kanye told Kim that he’s going away to get help. For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better. or the sake of their kids."