Dylan Sprouse is "proud'"of his body transformation.

The 29-year-old actor - who shot to fame as a child alongside his twin brother Cole on Disney Channel sitcom 'The Suite Life of Zack Cody' back in the mid 2000s - was inspired to get into shape after always "wearing a shirt by the pool" when he was younger.

Alongside a photo of posing in the mirror, he wrote on Instagram: "Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head!"

The star - who has been in a relationship with model Barbara Palvin since 2018 - added that he is "proud" of his transformation but explained to his 9.2 million followers that he has not finished yet.

He added: "This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I'm proud of the progress I've made and I ain't done yet!"

The 'Tyger Tyger' star - who in recent years has taken a step back from acting to focus on his role as co-owner and brew-master of the All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn - was met with praise from a slew of famous faces in the comments, including ice-hockey player Kyle Connor.

He wrote: "Dude you look incredible! How’s it feeling? Lifting and gains are so f****** addictive!", whilst fellow actor Denny Love joked: "I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy's in one sitting...Now you built like Goku… what is this Wizardry?!"(sic)

The post marked a return to social media for Dylan, who had not posted anything on his Instagram page since 2016.