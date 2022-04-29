Alfie Boe turned to pills after splitting from his wife.

The 48-year-old tenor - who was married to Sarah Boe from 2004 until 2020 and has Grace, 13, and nine-year-old Alfred with her - revealed for the first time that he had "lost his way" following the split and ended up taking pills as he tried to cope.

He said: "When my ­separation happened initially I went into a really dark place. It’s weird to talk about, I’ve not spoken about this in public, but I’m willing to, if it can help anyone out there that needs that. I’d gone through beating myself up and hating myself and not having any love for myself and it resulted in a foolish act of throwing some pills down my throat because I’d lost my way."

The singing sensation - who is known for starring in 'Les Misérables' and forming a musical duo with fellow West End star Michael Ball - added that he ended up in a rehabilitation clinic for a number of weeks in what was a "scary time".

Speaking on an upcoming episode of 'Freeze the Fear', he said: "I ended up in a ­rehabilitation facility for about five weeks and it was a scary time."

Alfie went on to explain that while he has "no idea" how the marriage crumbled, it could have been down to his hectic touring schedule and admitted that although the pair are still "close friends", he still misses their relationship two years on from the separation.

He said: "I was ­separated from my wife after being married for 18 years. We have two ­beautiful ­children but unfortunately our journey wasn’t to last a lifetime. Even though we’re close and we’re friends it’s not the same. It’s been nearly two years now but it still feels so raw. I miss her. I miss what we had.

"I don’t know how it went really, it was just one thing after another. I'd been travelling on the road a lot. Having to say goodbye for months at a time was hard."