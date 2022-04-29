WWE has revealed that its first UK Stadium event in over 30 years will be called WWE Clash at The Castle.

The World Wresting Entertainment company was at London’s O2 Arena for WWE Live when WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre - the first-ever British champion - officially announced the name of its first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years, which will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this September.

Speaking live on stage on Friday (29.04.22), he said: "The city of Cardiff is ready for 'WWE Clash at the Castle' on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get!"

It comes just weeks after the wrestling giant - whose last major show in the UK was SummerSlam 1992 at London's Wembley Stadium - confirmed that show would be held in Wales and that the Principality Stadium was the "perfect place" for the highly-anticipated event.

John Porco – WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events – said in a statement: "Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world. "The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."

Tickets for 'WWE Clash at The Castle' will go on sale Friday, May 20. To learn more about registering for an exclusive presale opportunity beginning Wednesday, May 18, please visit https://wwe.com/cardiff-2022-presale.

For more information over the coming weeks visit www.wwe.com.