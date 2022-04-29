Andy Cohen has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

The 53-year-old talk show host is already father to three-year-old Benjamin - who was also born via surrogate - and welcomed daughter Lucy Eve into the world on Friday (29.04.22).

Alongside a picture of himself cradling the newborn, he wrote on Instagram: "HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

The 'Watch What Happens Live' star went on to thank his "rock star" surrogate and noted that Benjamin "can't wait" to meet his younger sister.

He added: "Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy!"(sic)

Back in 2018, Andy - who is currently single and broke up from Broadway star John Hill in 2020 after three years of dating - previously spoke how much he longed for a family prior to the birth of his son.

At the time, he said: "After many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.

"Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life and though it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet."