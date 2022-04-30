Anna Wintour teared up at the funeral of André Leon Talley.

The 72-year-old Vogue icon was the onetime boss of fashion journalist Andre - who died of a heart attack on back in January aged 73 - during his time at the magazine and was reportedly moved to tears when she spoke about her former colleague when he was laid to rest at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York on Friday. (29.04.22).

A source said: "She talked about their friendship. But what took her over was when she told the story about Andre crossing the Atlantic to be with her when her mother died. Her words were: ‘He crossed the Atlantic to be with me when my mother died,’ and that’s when she welled up."

The insider went on to explain that Anna - who famously had a fiery relationship with her fellow fashion legend - "wanted everyone to see" that she was crying as she read out the eulogy.

The source told New York Post's Page Six column: "It was very intentional as if she wanted everyone to see her emotions. She made sure to look at attendees as she read."

The funeral was also attended by the likes of supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and a further source - who described the memorial as a "traditional black homegoing celebration" - added that Anna's speech was the "most heartfelt" at the event even through she struggled to get through it.

The source said: "“It was clear she was having a hard time getting through it. I don’t think she was expecting to cry, but she definitely got emotional. Her speech was definitely the most heartfelt."