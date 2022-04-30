Kim Kardashian has been dropped from Blac Chyna's lawsuit against her family.

The 33-year-old model - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian, 35 - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.

However, a judge ruled on Friday (29.04.22) that Rob's sister Kim, 41, will no longer be part of the trial because Chyna - real name Angela White - has "not identified" any specific defamatory statement made towards her by the SKIMS founder after the family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes filed a request.

As part of court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the request stated: "Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed. [Blac Chyna's] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian 'ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them' — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim,."

However, Chyna's legal team counterargued that she "has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation" and that it would be "completely contrary to law" to remove Kim from the case, but a judge still ruled in favour of 'The Kardashians' star.

The ruling stated: "There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a 'responsible part' in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants."

Meanwhile, Kim's family - mother Kris Jenner, 66, as well as sister Khloe Kardashian, 37 and half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, - are still part of the ongoing court case and the jury could reportedly reach a decision before close of play on Friday (29.04.22) at the Los Angeles Superior Court.