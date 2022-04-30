Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will announce the winner of the Platinum Pudding competition.

The 74-year-old royal will team up with former 'Great British Bake Off' judge Dame Mary Berry for the finale of the competition to find a dessert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

A celebratory programme will be screened on British channel BBC One on May 12, titled 'The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking', that charts the historic competition which set out find a celebratory pudding for the monarch - who will be honoured with a weekend of celebrations in June.

Almost 5,000 entries from across the UK have been whittled down to five by a group of judges - including Mary, 'MasterChef' judge Monica Galetti and Buckingham Palace Head Chef Mark Flanagan - and Camilla will be introduced by Berry to announce the winning recipe.

The BBC said: "Following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria sponge, this winning recipe will go down in history and become part of the British food story.

"Up and down the country on Jubilee weekend, the winning recipe will be recreated at street parties, family events, community gatherings and Big Jubilee Lunches as the centrepiece to the nation's celebrations as the Platinum Pudding."

Meanwhile, Monica previously advised entrants not to make anything "too crazy" and suggested hopefuls should stick to the 96-year-old monarch's favourite desserts.

She said: “From what I’ve heard about Her Majesty, she doesn’t like over-complicated things. She likes traditional, but apparently she has a fondness of chocolate and berries, especially seasonal fruit.

“There’s a bit of scope to maybe mix the two, then see how they can jazz it up.

“There’s noting wrong with taking a traditional pudding and bringing your own personality to it – but don’t make it too crazy.”