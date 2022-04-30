Andrew Garfield reportedly wants to rekindle his romance with Alyssa Miller.

The 38-year-old actor revealed earlier this week that he is taking a break from acting to be more "ordinary" and insiders say the Hollywood star is hoping to reconcile with model Alyssa after the pair separated earlier this month due to their work commitments.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Andrew's decision to take a break was driven by a lot of factors and one of them was Alyssa.

"They had something really special and their time apart has made him think twice. Andrew wants to settle down and have a more normal life. And he can see a future with him and Alyssa.

"Of course it is early days but he's made it clear a reconciliation is something he wants to work towards."

Andrew is also keen to start a family and spoke about he has been obsessed with becoming a father for many years.

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star said: "I've been obsessed with being a dad since I was 18.

"I just haven't done it yet. But yeah, definitely."

Garfield revealed that he was planning to "rest for a little bit" during his break after being nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'.

He told Variety: "I’m going to rest for a little bit.

"I need to re-calibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.

"Because, as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."