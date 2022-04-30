Piers Morgan thinks “almost everything” the Duchess of Sussex says is “bulls***.”

The 57-year-old presenter left his job on ‘Good Morning Britain’ last year after refusing to apologise for accusing Meghan of lying during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, and he still stands by his comments about the former ‘Suits’ star.

He said: “The mystery about ITV was I was hired specifically to have strongly-held opinions.

“That’s why the way I had to leave in the end was so absurd. I gave an honest opinion.

“It’s an opinion I still have. I still don’t believe a word Meghan Markle says.

“I think almost everything that comes out of her mouth is complete bulls***.”

The TalkTV personality went on to criticise the timing of Meghan’s interview with Oprah, which was broadcast just weeks before her husband Prince Harry’s grandfather, Prince Philip, passed away.

He added to heat magazine: “We’re talking about someone who was on national TV, seemingly trashing our royal family, trashing the monarchy, humiliating the queen, all while Prince Philip was seriously ill and then later died.

“I thought it was utterly shameful and totally disgraceful – the whole thing was a farce.”

Hours after the tell-all interview with Oprah had aired in the US on 7 March last year, Piers had blasted the duchess on 'Good Morning Britain'.

He fumed: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report. The fact she has expressed an onslaught against our Royal Family is contemptible."

The following day, he walked off camera during a heated row with weatherman Alex Beresford, who accused him of unfairly "trashing" the duchess.

Piers quit the programme later that day after reportedly refusing to apologise for his comments. He was later cleared of any wrongdoing by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.