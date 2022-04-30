Belkin has denied reports that it is creating a "truly" wireless charger.

The American tech company - which produces mobile and computer connectivity devices and peripherals for consumer and commercial use - had initially promised that a "center-stage consumer product" would be launched later this year and while phone charger company Wi-Charge claimed that they had inked a deal with Belkin to produce a single-watt wireless charger, the tech giant were quick to note that initial reports had been misconstrued.

Belkin spokesperson Jen Wei told The Verge: "There is no product as of today, and the two companies also haven’t even moved to the product concept phase yet. Wi-Charge and Belkin do have a partnership to explore some product concepts but that “the TechCrunch story has taken liberties for sure on what we are able to promise right now."

It comes after Brian Van Harlingen, CTO, Belkin told TechCrunch that they were "excited to uncover the potential" of wireless charging with Wi-Charge.

He said: "“In line with our continued commitment to deliver the best charging experience to our customers, we are excited to uncover the full potential of Wi-Charge’s unparalleled over-the-air wireless charging technology. The future of charging has been transitioning from wired to wireless for years now and we anticipate over the air wireless charging to accelerate this evolution. I can’t tell you exactly what Belkin is launching, which is a bummer, because it’s a center-stage consumer product. Belkin is super interesting because of several things: It is a consumer company that is super aggressive on the timeline, and they chose a perfect application."