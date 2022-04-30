Amber Heard admitted that the poo in her and Johnny Depp's bed was a "horrible practical joke gone wrong", a longtime employee of Depp's has revealed in court.

Starling Jenkins III, a chauffeur and security guard for Depp who first met the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star in 1993, made the revelation as he testified in court on Thursday (28.04.22) during the former couple's defamation trial.

Jenkins told the court in Virginia that he quizzed Amber, 36, about the defecation when he accompanied the actress to the Coachella festival in 2016 after the pair had a vicious row before she left the for the trip.

He said that they "had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left on the boss's bed" and testified that the 'Aquaman' actress told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong".

Depp recalled earlier this week being "shown a picture" of the faeces and admits that he could only laugh about what had happened.

The 58-year-old actor said: "I had gone gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, 'She's at Coachella. I think it's a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,' especially things that were precious to me.

"And he said, 'I don't think now's a good time to go.' And I thought, 'It's the perfect time. She's not going to be home for two days.' "

Johnny continued: "Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human faecal matter.

"I mean ... I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day."