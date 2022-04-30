Dua Lipa has hired a yoga instructor to keep her in shape on tour.

The 26-year-old pop star has enlisted the help of Anabella Landa, who runs a company called Annie Moves Yoga, to keep her the best possible shape for her performance on the 'Future Nostalgia' tour - which will run across the globe until November.

Anabelle, who was born and raised in Venezuela, describes herself as "a wellness insider, an energy adherent and a yoga oficiando".

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Dua's tour is really intense and energetic, so she has to keep on top of her fitness to deliver the best possible stage show.

"She did some sessions with Annie and found them so great that she has paid for her to join her on the road. It is a major expense to pay for an extra person to come on the road.

"But it's worth it, given Dua is in the best shape of her life and feeling better than ever."

The 'Levitating' hitmaker revealed that she has stopped partying to make sure she gets enough sleep during the course of her tour and can give her fans the best possible performance.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “Honestly, no partying. I have to be so strict.

"It’s relentless, so I need to be on top form. I have to get enough sleep.

"If I have a couple of days off then maybe I can enjoy time out with my band.

“I love it, but I’ve been learning how to build my stamina and do this night after night.”