Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon have split up after 39 years together.

The Hollywood stars - who have daughters Belle, 28, Stella, 24, and 32-year-old singer Danielle, better known by her stage name of Vera Solo , together - married just months after meeting on the set of 'Doctor Detroit' in 1983 but have today (30.04.2022) announced that they have split up because they are now on "separate life paths" but will remain legally married.

In a joint statement, the couple told PEOPLE: "After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship."

Following their wedding, Dan, 69, and Donna, 64, went on to appear in a slew of movies in the mid-to-late 1980s and early 1990s together including 'Twilight Zone: The Movie', 'Spies Like Us', 'The Couch Trip' and 'Exit to Eden'.

The 'Ghostbusters' actor - who was once briefly engaged to the late 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher while Donna was once set to marry Paul Stanley of the rock band KISS - previously explained that the key to a successful marriage was about "finding the right person" and "knowing their soul."

He said: "You gotta find the right person — look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul. She’s a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn’t mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I’m the Green Demon."