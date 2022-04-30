Kylie Jenner gained 60lbs during her second pregnancy.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul - who is also mother to four-year-old Stormi - welcomed her a son with rapper Travis Scott back in February and while the couple are yet to reveal the name of their second child, Kylie claimed she has managed to shift 40lbs (2.8 stone) of her pregnancy weight so far.

Alongside a video of herself running on a treadmill, she wrote on Instagram:"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy. Down 40lbs!"

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians ' star went on to claim that she is just "trying to be healthy" following the birth and told her 300 million followers that"walking and Pilates" are amongst her favourite exercises.

She added: " Just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combo."(sic)

It comes just weeks after the Kylie Cosmetics founder told fans that her abdominal muscles were making a "comeback" as she was seen posing in a crop top on her social media pages.

She wrote: "My abs over here trying to make a comeback!"

Following the birth of her first child back in 2018, Kylie claimed that she had planned her first workout soon after welcoming her daughter but reminded fans that "bouncing back" after a pregnancy can be "mentally and physically challenging" for her despite what they may see on Instagram.

She said: "I planned my first workout on Monday because I don’t even do it to get in shape. Even though after Stormi, I feel like people think I like, bouncing back super fast, which I imagine I did and I’m just, ‘Oh, that’s right, everything is so perfect’, and people like, can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes…especially at such a young age to see your body go through such a change and it’s physically, mentally and emotionally challenging."