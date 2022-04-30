Hannah Brown turned to alcohol to cope with sudden fame.

The 27-year-old star - who shot to fame as the lead in season 15 of ABC reality series 'The Bachelorette' in 2019 - admitted that she had "never really been a drinker" before becoming a regular face on television and "didn't really know" how else to handle the situation.

She said: "I'd never really been a drinker before and I was on TV like every Monday for an entire year and didn't know how to handle how my life had so publicly been displayed. I have always lived with a smile on my face and, you know, tried to pretend like everything was OK. But then when I was at home by myself, the only thing that was really giving me comfort was a glass of wine."

The 'Dancing with the Stars ' winner went on to explain that she had always she was "not in the best place" during that time and was unsure where to go for help.

Speaking on 'The Tamron Hall Show', she added: "Then it became more than that and no excuses for mistakes that I've made but also, I was not in the best place of life and didn't know what resources I had to be able to get that help."

However, Hannah revealed that things are looking better now and credits her relationship with boyfriend Adam Woolard for helping her come to terms with things.

She said: "We are people that do not find wholeness through each other but through becoming whole people as individuals that can then amplify each other’s growth. And that is something that I don’t think that I’ve ever had is somebody that is equally encouraged and motivated by continuing to challenge and get better and move forward and grow in life as I am. I] can really see the progress I’ve made just in how I view my relationship and how I view my relationship with myself."