JoJo Siwa is '"still very close" to ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The 18-year-old star called time on her relationship with Kylie, 18, back in October 2021 after less than a year of dating but a source has now claimed that the pair are "still talking" after their split.

A source said: "JoJo is on good terms with Kylie. They're talking a lot and they're still good friends who are very close."

The insider went on to claim that the former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant and Kylie are "still good friends" and that nothing has "changed" since their breakup.

The source told PEOPLE: "They're talking a lot and they're still good friends who are very close. They like each other and that's never changed. There were no bad feelings."

It comes just days after JoJo - who shot to fame as a child on 'Dance Moms' along with her mother Jessalynn before going on to become a Nickelodeon star in her teen years - responded to speculation she and her ex had rekindled their

romance, and admitted she should have asked her partner "what she wanted" her to say in public.

Asked if they were back together, she told Extra: "I mean, listen, I will [answer this] one day. I'm not saying yes or no… I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say.t would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like...

"I felt like for a while my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece. Like that corner piece that you just needed."