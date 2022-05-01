Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have a son.

The 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' co-stars - who play Lady Edith Crawley and footman Andy Parker respectively - secretly welcomed baby Luca into the world in March last year and were happy to be able to adjust to their new family life in private.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Laura and Michael absolutely love being parents and were grateful to have some time away from the limelight to enjoy the moment.

“Laura’s taken motherhood in her stride and it’s added another string to her bow.”

The couple have kept their romancelow-key since they started dating in 2016.

At the premiere of 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' earlier this week, Laura admitted it was a shock to the system to be back in the public eye.

She said: “After so long in lockdown, walking the red carpet was a shock for us all. I was terrified.

“Most of the time I’m working or watch trash TV.”

The 'Spanish Princess' star previously admitted she feels "lucky" to share a profession with her partner.

She said: "I think we're lucky, and support and understand each other. It's tough, so to have someone who's got your back...

"It can be really beautiful when you're working together and chatting about stuff that's hard and they get it."

Laura tries to "have a normal life and play extraordinary lives" and she's been able to live by that philosophy thanks to the example set by other members of the 'Downton' cast.

She said: "I feel like I've learnt that from a lot of Downton actors. Everyone prioritises their family and their friends and their home life. That's why, when they get to go and do incredible things, they're in a good place to work hard and be disciplined and be grateful."