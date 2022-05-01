Bonnie Wright’s supportive friends stopped her feeling nervous on her wedding day.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress married Andrew Lococo – who she had been in a relationship with for two years – in California in March and the couple were delighted to involve so many of their pals in their big day.

Bonnie told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “It was so special, colourful, and intimate. We had so many friends involved in our day, from our friend who officiated us to the floral design, cake and music.

“I was surrounded by too much love and support to feel any nerves.”

The 31-year-old star was delighted by the “beautiful mix” of weather across the day.

She added: “The weather was actually this beautiful mix of quite English grey weather and then the Californian sun would show its face.

“The wedding was at our friend’s organic and regenerative farm, The Ecology Center.”

Bonnie was previously engaged to co-star Jamie Campbell Bower from 2011 to 2012, going on to date former 'Glee' star Jacob Artist and entrepreneur Simon Hammerstein before first sharing snaps of herself and Andrew on Instagram back in 2020.

News of the wedding came after the London-born star had left her Los Angeles home back in February to move in with Andrew.

Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said at the time: "Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place. This is Andrew’s house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years [and] has a beautiful garden. He’s looked after it very well."