Blake Lively will direct ‘Seconds’.

The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress will make her feature film directorial debut with an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel, which follows Katie Clay, who receives the power to fix her mistakes by writing them down, eating a mushroom and falling asleep.

Katie enthusiastically embraces her new power, only to create new problems for herself and taking her further from both the life she once had and the fabric of time and space.

Edgar Wright, who directed 2010’s ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs the World’ – which is based on another of O’Malley’s novels – has adapted the screenplay and will also produce ‘Seconds’ alongside veteran producer Marc Platt.

Although this is Blake’s first time behind the camera on a movie, she’s previously received two ACM Award nominations for directing and producing her friend Taylor Swift’s music video ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)’.

Meanwhile, Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, recently insisted he doesn't want to follow in her directorial footsteps because he'd rather act or produce.

He said of the possibility: "It genuinely doesn't... Storytelling interests me in every way, shape, and form. Producing interests me in every way, shape, and form. Same with performing.

"And I get to work with guys like Shawn Levy. I don't know why I would try to think I can do that on my own. That would be idiotic."

The 'Deadpool' star explained that he enjoys the process of working with a director and wouldn't want to deny himself that chance by getting behind the camera.

Ryan explained: "I also just really feel like, why would I deprive myself of that amazing collaborator? I just think that's so important in everything that I do. I don't ever pretend to be a person who's just unilaterally deciding this or that.

"I love the creative process of having someone to bounce something off of. I love the creative process of trial and error, of ripping something apart and rebuilding it again. That's the thing I'm most interested in, and I love doing that with someone."