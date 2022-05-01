Sony is looking to launch electric cars.

The Japanese tech giant - which is known the world over for creating televisions, smartphones and personal computers - has launched company offshoot Sony Mobilty wants to create electric cars as part of its next big venture and aim to "combine" the success of their brand so far to "change mobility."

According to Car BIke, Sony chairman and president Kenichiro Yoshida spoke at a news conference and claimed that the company is "exploring a commercial launch" of electric cars.

He said: "We are exploring a commercial launch of electric vehicles. With our imaging and sensing, cloud, 5G and entertainment technologies combined with our contents mastery, we believe Sony is well positioned as a creative entertainment company to redefine mobility."

It comes just weeks after the company unveiled the Vision-S car as a prototype and were led to considering how they could bring "creativity" to mobility.

At the time, Yoshinda said: "The excitement we received after we showed off the Vision-S really encouraged us to further consider how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from one place to another. This is our new Vision-S SUV. Vision-S has been developed on a foundation of safety, adaptability and entertainment. Safety has been our No. 1 priority in creating a comfortable mobility experience. That has not changed when building this SUV. A total of 40 sensors are installed inside and outside of the vehicle to monitor safety." In terms of adaptability, we have connectivity that enables us to build a vehicle that continuously evolves In terms of adaptability, we have connectivity that enables us to build a vehicle that continuously evolves."