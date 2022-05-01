YouTube TV is launching a user-switch feature.

The streaming service - which was initially launched by the video-sharing website back in 2017 - is finally enabling an account-switching option, which will allow multiple users under the same account to access different content simultaneously.

Alongside an image of the new feature which depicted characters from Nickelodeon series 'SpongeBob Square Pants', YouTube TV said in a tweet: "Home is where you're surrounded by other critters that care about you and where you can all have your own account on the same TV."

The streaming service - which with the addition of the feature now offers the same capability of rival streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus - added that sharing feature will be rolled out "gradually"across televisions and other devices as they hope it makes things "easier" for the family.

YouTube TV added: "This feature will be hitting your accounts gradually and we hope it makes family sharing that much easier."

It comes just weeks after YouTube announced that - along with fellow service Roku - they would be testing a "surround sound" feature for their television users and promised that "if successful", it would run across selected operating systems.

They tweeted: "We know 5.1 audio is important to many of you, so we wanted to share an update. We’re currently testing 5.1 audio on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku, and if everything runs smoothly, we can expect 5.1 audio to launch on those devices next. We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don’t like keeping you waiting, but we’re excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon."