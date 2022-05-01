Tom Parker's widow has opened up about their "beautiful" and "romantic" final moments together.

The Wanted singer passed away on 30 March aged 33 after battling brain cancer for 18 months and his spouse Kelsey has admitted she thinks her husband "knew it was the end" but he didn't want to leave his family.

Recalling how she was alone with Tom in his room at St. Christopher's Hospice in London, she told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: “I got into bed with him. We were in bed together for two hours, I just wanted that time with him.

"I didn’t want anyone coming in. We needed that time together to talk.

“It was romantic even then. Yes, we were in a hospice but that was Tom as a person, it never mattered where we were.

“He was always so romantic, loving and caring, and absolutely worshipped the ground I walked on.

"That night I could see within him that he was still trying to figure a way out of this. He’d been in the hospice for just over a week.

“I said, ‘You know Tom, I will be OK, the kids will be OK. I will make sure that everything you want them to know, the things that you’ve taught me over the years, I promise to teach them it all’.

“He said, ‘I know you’re going to be OK’. He then took off his wedding ring and put it on my finger.

“I think he knew then it was the end but he still had the Tom fight in him. He didn’t want to go.

"You always want that miracle and I was wishing for that miracle. Of course you want that.”

After Tom passed away, Kelsey - who has children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, 18 months, with her late husband - went outside and believes the 'Glad You Came' singer sent her a sign.

She said: “I was sitting there on this bench, crying, when I looked up and this feather fell down from the sky.

“I said to Tom before he passed away, ‘Will you give me signs every day’, and he said, ‘Yes’. I knew straight away it was him.

"I kept that feather, I still have it in a little glass pot on my dressing table.”

Despite his long illness, the couple hadn't discussed Tom's wishes for his funeral but Kelsey thinks he'd "have loved" his final send-off, which saw his coffin carried by his Wanted bandmates as Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova' played.

She said: “He was doing so well. We were the ‘Positive Parkers’ and never spoke about it.

“He would have loved the funeral. I don’t think he ever realised how many hearts he actually touched.

"I try to tell myself how lucky I am. How lucky I was to find Tom, the love of my life, my soulmate and best friend.

“What me and Tom had some people don’t ever find that in their lifetimes. It’s so hard but I’ve got to concentrate on all the positives.

“And I will continue to look for his special signs every day because I know he’ll be with me watching over us all.”