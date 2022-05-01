Joanna Barnes has died at the age of 87.

The actress - who was best remembered for her role as villainous gold-digger Vicki Robinson in Disney classic 'The Parent Trap' - passed away at home on Friday (29.04.22) after suffering various health issues, according to her friend Sally Jackson.

Sally told The Hollywood Reporter: "Joanna died Friday at her home at The Sea Ranch, California, after dealing with multiple health problems and a long illness."

Former child star Hayley Mills - who took on the dual leading role of long-lost twins Sharon and Susan in the 1961 comedy - was among the first to lead the tributes, remembering the veteran actress as "very sweet and kind."

Alongside a photograph of Joanna, Hayley wrote on Instagram: "Sending love to Joanna’s Barnes family. I remember Joanna with great warmth and affection, she was so stylish and effortlessly chic, and always very sweet and kind to me. I’m very sad to see her go, there are so few of us left now! "

Over a career that lasted almost 50 years, Joanna played roles in series '21 Beacon Street', 'The Trials of O’Brien' and 'Dateline Hollywood' and starred in movies such as 'Tarzan', 'Spartacus' and 'The War Wagon.'

'The Parent Trap' was remade by Disney in 1998 starring Lindsay Lohan as the long-lost twins and Joanna made an appearance as the mother of new scheming villainess Meredith Blake - now played by 'Dynasty' star Elaine Hendrix -, with her character named Vicki in tribute to her famous role from the original film.