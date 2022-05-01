Sophie Turner thinks that motherhood has made her a "better actress."

The 26-year-old star welcomed daughter Willa into the world with husband Joe Jonas back in July 2020 and has insisted that becoming a mother has improved her skills on screen because it has made her a "much more emotional person".

She said: "The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing.It’s made me a better actress for becoming, you know, becoming a mother."

The 'Dark Phoenix' actress - who has been married to former Disney star Joe, 32, since 2019 - went on to explain that the only way to become a "brilliant actor" is to experience life and noted that parenthood is "another part of her life" that she is able to incorporate into her work.

Speaking on WrapWomen’s 'UnWrapped' podcast, she added: "Because as an actor, you know, the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in, and so this is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another."

The former 'Game of Thrones' actress is set to make her return screens in HBO Max drama 'The Staircase' after a two year break from acting and explained that while the tone was different than what she initially expected, she ended up "preferring" the final cut.

She said: "I wasn't fully prepared for the tone and told it was a little more comedic than the script it ended up being. But I preferred the story as it was executed ultimately. It was very seductive from the get-go. I was pleasantly surprised about how emotional it was when I saw the first cut."