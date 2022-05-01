Chelsea Handler was hospitalised over stress.

The 47-year-old comedienne opened up about suffering from heart disease cardiomyopathy while on the road with her 'Vaccinated and Horny' tour across the U.S and was told by a doctor that "stress" was the root cause of the problem.

She said:" It's basically like you bruised your heart in an instant moment of too much adrenaline. I asked my doctor was instant or if it had been slowly building and he says, ‘Well, it's an instance, but you've basically been very stressed for a long period of time and you probably did not recognize that.' I was like 'Oh s***!'"

The 'Chelsea Does' star - who is currently dating former co-star Jo Koy - went on to explain that her doctor urged her to re-evaluate her health and remined her that her whole act is about not taking herself "too seriously."

She told E! News: "[He said to me] 'Isn't your whole schtick that you don't take yourself too seriously?' and I thought, ‘God, you're right. What am I doing here? I'm stressed out so much that I landed in the hospital?!"

However, Chelsea went on to assure fans that everything is "fine" now but joked that she will now "practice what [she] preaches."

She added: ""I mean I'm fine now. Everything's healed and I'm all set. But I was like, ‘Oh, good advice: Practice what you preach.'"

It comes just days after Chelsea explained that while there was a time when she felt "uninterested" in performing, she is now ready to share personal stories once again because performing live is a "high."

She said: "I like to share my personal stories and turn them into material. Live performing, it's such a high. This tour has been a really nice reminder of what got me into this business in the first place. There was a period of time where it wasn't interesting to me. I felt like I didn't have anything meaningful to say, and now I feel like this is back to who I am.

“And a lot of that is from Jo Koy, too. Being with him and being reminded of where we started out, it has been like, 'Oh, yeah, this is what I'm really meant to be doing.’”