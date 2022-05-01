Angelina Jolie broke down in tears as she met children in Ukraine.

The 46-year-old actress travelled to the war-torn country - which is currently suffering an ongoing military invasion launched by Russian president Vladimir Putin back in February - and was reportedly began to cry upon hearing the stories of children who had been injured" by a recent attack.

In a statement posted Facebook, Lviv governor Maksym Kozytskyy said: Hollywood actress and lady ambassador of good will UN Angelina Jolie visited Lviv region.

She visited children who were injured by the Russian military's missile strike at the station in Kramatorsk. She was deeply moved by their stories. One girl was even able to tell Ms. Jolie about her dream privately."(sic)

The governor went on to claim that the 'Maleficent' star - herself is mother to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13 with ex-husband Brat Pitt - took the time to visit a nearby boarding school where she took photographs with pupils as she thanked medical staff for their "hard work" and told them she could "understand their challenges" as a parent herself.

He added: "Also Mrs. Ambassador visited the boarding school. [She] talked and photographed with the pupils. Promised more to come. [Angelina] took the time to talk to our volunteers who provide medical and psychological assistance at the Lviv Main Railway Station. Thanked them for their hard work. She said she as a mother understands all the complexity of the challenges they face, especially when it comes to helping children.

"Many people who saw Ms Jolie in Lviv could not believe it was really her. It's very valuable that we have the support from people of this level. We will surely win!"