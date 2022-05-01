Martha Stewart has recalled that Pete Davidson was a "young upstart" early on in his career.

The 80 year-old businesswoman remembers sharing the stage with comedian Pete, 28, - who has been dating reality superstar Kim Kardashian since 2021 - for 'Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber' back in 2014 and took to Instagram to honour him after the power couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday (30.04.22) night .

Alongside a throwback of video of Pete, Martha wrote on Instagram: "seven years ago i was on the stage with a young upstart named pete who was doing comedy on saturday night live now that same pete is all grown up , squiring gorgeous women around and appearing everywhere! @petedavidson.93 and @kimkardashian were in washington for the correspondents dinner This clip is from the @justinbieber Comedy Central roast years ago."(sic)

In the throwback clip, the 'Saturday Night Live' star can be seen telling the camera: "I'm Pete and I'm very excited to be doing this roast with Martha because she's adorable and doesn't know that she's gonna get abused."

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband Kanye West whilst Pete has previously dated the likes of pop star Ariana Grande and Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale - was invited to the prestigious event on behalf of ABC following the debut of her new Hulu series 'The Kardashians', while Pete came along as her guest.

The couple arrived more than 90 minutes after the event began but they still found the time to stop and pose for photos, though they didn't speak to reporters before heading into the ballroom.