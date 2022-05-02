Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have named their third child Otto James Matthews.

The 36-yer-old presenter and former 'Made in Chelsea' star - who also have three-year-old son Theodore and 21-month-old daughter Gigi - welcomed a son into the world on April 18, and they've unveiled his sweet moniker.

Vogue captioned a snap of the family from their HELLO! magazine shoot on Instagram: "Here he is! The newest member of our family… I can’t believe he only arrived 12 days ago, it feels like he’s been here forever. He has brought so much happiness to our house."

The tot's middle name is a touching tribute to Spencer's brother James.

On why they chose the first name, Vogue explained: "I heard somebody else's child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck.

"I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool."

Spencer gushed to the publication: "We feel very fortunate and really blessed - we couldn't ask for better kids.

"It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

Theodore and Gigi are just as smitten as the couple are with their new sibling.

Vogue said: "Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him.

"Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang.

"It's really lovely to see."

Vogue doesn't see herself in her children and it's the same with Otto.

She laughed: "I mean, there's none of me in there.

"If I had been shown this baby and had to choose which one was mine, I would never know because he's just the spitting image of Spencer."

Vogue announced the birth by sharing a photo of her new son being embraced by his siblings, with only the tot's dark hair visible.

She captioned the image: "We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family [heart emoji]."

And Spencer, 33, also shared a photo of his older children looking at their brother's crib.

He captioned his Instagram post: "And then there were three… [heart emoji] (sic)"