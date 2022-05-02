James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli admits it will take a long time to choose Daniel Craig's 007 replacement.

The 61-year-old filmmaker insisted it's not as easy as picking an actor to take on the iconic role of the suave spy.

Speaking to Variety, Broccoli said: “It’s a big decision.

"It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.”

Earlier this year, the blockbuster franchise's producer confirmed Idris Elba was "part of the conversation" to be the next 007.

The 49-year-old actor has long been mooted as a possible successor to Craig, and Broccoli is aware that the 'Luther' actor would be a popular choice for the iconic part.

She told Deadline's Crew Call podcast: "Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor. And, you know, it's been a part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

Broccoli added that there is no rush from Bond bosses to name the actor as they want to let the cast and crew savour the Craig's final movie 'No Time To Die'.

She said: "I think we have decided that until 'No Time To Die' has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."

It was previously reported that Elba was in "early" talks to play a Bond villain.

A source claimed: "Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.

"He won’t be the title character, but they do recognise the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next instalment.

"It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain."

Other names linked to the role of the MI-6 agent include Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and 'Euphoria‘ star Jacob Elordi.