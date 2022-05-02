A physical release of 'Sonic Origins' is "not planned".

The special collection - which includes the classic 'Sonic 1', 'Sonic 2', 'Sonic 3 and 'Knuckles', and 'Sonic CD' video games remastered - is set to be released digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 23 to mark the 'Sonic' franchise's birthday.

While Sega didn't rule out a physical release at a later date, it's not something they've considered doing yet.

Speaking during the 'Sonic Livestream', Sega Of America’s social media manager, Katie Chrzanowski said: “There isn’t one planned at the moment.

“I have seen a lot of comments asking for one, so the team has been made aware of that, there is a want for a physical release."

Players can expect "an all-new visual presentation, animation, and enhancements for the current generation."

As well as playing the traditional way, there will also be a special anniversary mode.

Gamers will benefit from an in-game achievement system, where they can earn coins to add additional content.

The collection is available on its own for £32.99 or as a digital deluxe edition for £36.99, the latter of which is packed with bonus content, including harder missions and music from the Mega Drive titles.

Meanwhile, SEGA recently announced the next Sonic game in the franchise.

‘Sonic Frontiers’ was officially announced at The Game Awards and will be the series’ first “open-zone-inspired” game.

The title is being developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by producer Sachiko Kawamura and director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic Team USA creative officer, Takashi Iizuka, said of the game: “'Sonic Frontiers' is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by long-time Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike. We’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.”

‘Sonic Frontiers’ is currently set for a Holiday 2022 release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.