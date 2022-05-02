Meta to open first showroom

Meta are opening their first ever retail store to sell VR headsets.

Meta - which has become the new name for Mark Zuckerberg’s business empire as it extends beyond social media apps - are plotting to take the metaverse mainsteam.

The metaverse is a virtual reality and dystopian future of today’s internet that exists parallel to the real world and can be accessed using VR headsets.

The 1,550-square feet Meta Store, which will open on May 9 at the Burlingame campus in California, will allow shoppers to try out demos of their Quest 2 VR headset and video calling device Portal, as well as other gadgets.

The company said: “Ultimately, our goal with the Meta Store is to show people what’s possible with our products today, while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life — and hopefully demystifying that concept a bit in the process,”

Meta said they’ve invested over $10 billion over the year to build the metaverse, which Zuckerberg believes will become the standard place for gaming as well as socialising and working.

