Pete Davidson has seemingly gotten a tattoo in tribute to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her four kids.

TMZ shared a picture of the 28-year-old comedian getting into an SUV with the SKIMS founder after he performed at the 'Netflix is a Joke: The Festival' at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday (29.04.22) with his new inking on display.

The 'Saturday Night Live' stand-up appears to have 'KNSCP' inked near to his collarbone, which is the initials of Kim and her kids - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - whom she has with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The funnyman already had a tattoo done in honour of Kim training to become a lawyer, which reads, 'My Girl Is A Lawyer'.

Meanwhile, during his set at the festival, Pete poked fun at Kanye when he compared the 44-year-old rapper to Mrs. Doubtfire, the late Robin Williams' titular character, who transforms into a nanny so he can spend time with his children amid his divorce.

After mentioning Kanye spreading a rumour that he had AIDS, Pete quipped: "Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs. Doubtfire?"

The 'King of Staten Island' star was referring to the 'Jesus Walks' rapper's qualms with the custody agreement for his brood with his former spouse.

Before being temporarily banned from Instagram, Kanye used the social media app to launch a series of scathing attacks on Pete.

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete made their red carpet debut as a couple on Saturday (30.04.22).

The couple - who have been together since October - were in attendance for the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington D.C., and although they arrived more than 90 minutes after the event began, they still found the time to stop and pose for photos, though they didn't speak to reporters before heading into the ballroom.

Kim, 41, was invited on behalf of ABC following the debut of her new Hulu series 'The Kardashians', while the 'SNL' star, who joined her at the show's premiere a few weeks ago, came along as her guest.

The brunette beauty wore a form-fitting silver gown, while Pete donned a black suit, skinny tie and Vans, and kept his sunglasses on throughout.

Trevor Noah hosted the event, while joining President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden were guests including lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and 'Succession' actress J. Smith-Cameron.