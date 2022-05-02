Amber Heard struck Johnny Depp across the face with a "closed fist".

The 36-year-old actress is currently embroiled in a multimillion dollar defamation with her ex-husband Johnny Depp - in which she is countersuing the Hollywood star after he sued her for claiming in a newspaper article that she had been the victim of domestic violence - and the court heard on Monday (02.05.2022) that she would hurl expletives at him on a regular basis.

Johnny's security guard Travis McGivern told the court: "They were arguing every other night. I tried not to pay attention. I was there to get Mr. Depp out of there. I've heard Ms. Heard call him a f***** deadbeat dad - if I can say that. I apologise to the court. [She called him] f****** washed up...a f***** c***. You name it, she spewed it."

The security guard went on to allege that the 'Aquaman' actress had "demeaned" his career choice and claimed that one evening back in 2015 she became "agitated" and watched as she threw a punch at her then-husband.

As reported by The Daily Mail, he said: "We were in the office level, the middle level. She was agitated. Mr. Depp was agitated. I felt it was time to get Mr. Depp out of the situation. I stepped in between Ms. Heard and Mr. Depp, telling Mr. Depp we were leaving and it wasn't up to him anymore.

"At that point out of the corner of my eye I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder and I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp in the left side of his face. {Depp] then got right in my face and said 'That's your fault!' It was a nice little shiner, definitely swollen and red."