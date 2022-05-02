Paris Hilton is still in touch with Lindsay Lohan.

The 41-year-old socialite ignited a long-running feud with 'Mean Girls' star back in the mid 2000s when Lindsay was reportedly linked to her ex-boyfriend Stavros Niarchos and the pair spent the years that followed publicly expressing their disdain for one another but are now back in contact with each other.

Paris told E! News: "We've DM'd a couple of times. And she's doing great!"

The revelation comes soon after the 'Paris in Love' star - who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum back in November 2021 while Lindsay got engaged to long term boyfriend Bader Shammas around the same time - claimed that the feud was "immature" and appeared to call an end to it as the pair are no longer "in high school."

She said: "I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good. I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations. No bad vibes."

The Hilton Hotels heiress went on to reference "the Holy Trinity" paparazzi shot — which

was made up of herself, Lindsay and pop star Britney Spears - and noted how they've all come so far since that iconic car photo of the three them was circulated in the late 2000s.

She added: "It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back [after the conservatorship was terminated] and got engaged [to Sam Asghari], and then Lindsay just got engaged. So, I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."