Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old TV star - who has children Jane, seven, and Billy, five with wife Molly McNearney as well as Katie, 30, and Kevin, 28, with ex- wife Gina - took to Twitter to reveal that while he is "double vaxxed and boosted", he has still tested positive for the virus after catching it from his youngest daughter.

He tweeted:"Our daughter brought us Covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on."

The 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live' star then went on to explain that while he takes time away from his late night talk show - which is set to feature Iliza Shlesinger and Tom Cruise as guests - his shoes will be filled by 'Don't Think Twice' star Mike Birbiglia.

He added: "Apologies to @tomcruise @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who will be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.”

In response to being suddenly roped in to cover for Jimmy, Mike joked that he must be "the first person to ever" to get off a plane to be informed that they are going to cover a late night talk show.

He tweeted: "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends."(sic)

Other guests reportedly gearing up for this week’s shows include Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, Kevin Hart and Hannah Einbinder.