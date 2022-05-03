Josh Brolin's daughter Eden has married her partner Cameron Crosby.

The Hollywood actor shared an emotional message, calling the wedding the "greatest, most intimate wedding ceremony I've ever seen".

The couple tied the knot on Sunday (01.05.22) after nearly three years together and Josh shared a sweet picture of him posing with Eden, 28, in her wedding dress.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, he wrote: "Sitting on the deck looking out at the countryside, the pond, and listening to the sounds of the wildlife. Coffee in hand.

"My daughter having just gotten married and all of us having been inside the greatest, most intimate wedding ceremony I’ve ever seen.

"Everything was real and as diverse as the personalities involved were, everything was selfless, connected, and directed towards the wedding couple. Turkeys gobbling somewhere off to the south. The sun just hitting me. Frogs braying. My family asleep. Ground squirrels scurrying around. The hidden sounds of a truck sneaking across a dirt road. How strange I feel this morning. Here, this morning, alone on this ranch, among all this wildlife. I feel what a waste of life certain behaviours are, reactions. (sic)"

He went on to gush about the wedding, admitting it has made him reflect on his life.

Josh wrote: "My daughter last night, my God, and her groom: awe ...

"When your daughter gets married it all shows up: the memories, a life lived (or not), and how certain relationships resonate.

"I am so grateful for this time and this place to be able to have this time on.

"There are the kindest people out there. I have little kids to raise again, entire lives to monitor and be sensitive to. I didn’t grow old and go off to Italy. I stayed and walked my daughter over a grassy countryside to a commitment - a groom with tears falling down his cheeks - and I melted with it, into it.

"Everything is thriving right now: the plants and these sounds of birds and small animals I’m listening to right now. (sic)"

He went on to conclude he feels content because his kids are happy, adding: "We fluctuate in a life. We die and are born again and again and again into a mystery that never gets solved.

"I am ripped open this morning. My son and my daughters are happy, contented. All the greatest gifts have no form, and sit there waiting to be acknowledged."

Eden and Cameron have been dating since 2016 and he asked for Josh's permission before proposing in 2018.

After Cameron popped the question, Josh shared a sweet message for them online, writing: "My little girl's getting married, asked by a guy whom I adore. Imagine that?

"A guy who I have a strong feeling will look after her best interests, keep her heart safe. Congratulations you two."

Josh is dad to Eden and Trevow with his first wife Alice Adair. He also had two daughters with his current partner Kathryn Boyd.