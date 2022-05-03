Sharon Osbourne has been struck down with COVID-19 after flying home to Los Angeles to look after her husband Ozzy.

The 'Black Sabbath' star fell ill with the virus last week, promoting Sharon to step away from her new TalkTV gig to head back to the US.

Now, Sharon has revealed she's caught the virus from her husband along with her daughter Kelly, admitting "the entire household has it now".

Speaking on TalkTV, she said: "He's doing much better thank you. His temperature is now back to normal his coughing has stopped, he's doing much better.

"But I've got some news to share. My daughter Kelly has it, I have it and the entire household has it now."

When asked if Ozzy will be looking after her while she's sick, Sharon added: "Maybe, we'll see. I feel OK actually."

Ozzy, 73, tested positive for coronavirus last week. He is also battling a number of other health complaints including back and neck problems and Parkinson’s disease.

After stepping away from her TalkTV show 'The Talk', Sharon missed two shows but had been been due to resume presenting duties before coming down with COVID.

She will be working via video link with presenters including Ulrika Jonsson.

Sharon went on to add: "I’m so grateful to everyone for their well wishes and outpouring of love for Ozzy.

"And to everyone at TalkTV for being so understanding."

Last week, she posted a video explaining she'd have to fly back to the US from the UK so she could look after her poorly husband.

Sharon said: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time.

"I spoke to him and he’s OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

"We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid and it’s just Ozzy’s luck it would be now."

The rock legend went public with his Parkinson's battle in 2019. He also suffers back and neck problems following a near-death quad bike crash in 2003.