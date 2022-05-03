Nicki Minaj struggled with her "boobs popping out" on the Met Gala red carpet.

The 'Anaconda' rapper - who famously missed last year's event due to its vaccine mandate - wore a Burberry feathered bustier gown, which she teamed with leather leggings and a matching baseball cap, to fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MOMA) in New York City on Monday (02.05.22) and she admitted her dress was struggling to contain her cleavage.

She joked to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small.

“Enjoy these t******, ’cause y’all ain’t gonna see that ever again.”

Nicki, who had gemstones all over her chest, arms and face, was particularly happy with her leather hat and admitted it had been a dealbreaker for her when it came to wearing the Riccardo Tisci-designed ensemble.

She gushed: “I’m obsessed with the hat. I didn’t want to do the look if I couldn’t do the hat, so [Riccardo] let me wear the hat!”

The 39-year-old star was at the event - which had the theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and a dress code requesting “gilded glamour" - with Riccardo, who is Burberry's creative director.

She said: “I’m here with my baby, Riccardo Tisci, that’s really my friend, so I’m here supporting him."

In September, Nicki had revealed she would be unable to attend the 2021 Met Gala, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, because all guests had been told they must be vaccinated against the virus.

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker even claimed that her cousin's friend became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

Nicki - who has more than 22 million followers on Twitter - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)"