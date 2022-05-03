Emma Stone wore one of her wedding dresses to the Met Gala.

The 33-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MOMA) in New York City on Monday (02.05.22) evening in a white Louis Vuitton gown and Vogue have confirmed it is the outfit she wore when celebrating her marriage to Dave McCary in 2020.

All the stars who attended the event - which had the theme 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' and a dress code requesting “gilded glamour" - in Louis Vuitton wore pieces from the fashion house's archive.

Showing off a selection of the guests in their outfits, Vogue tweeted: "The @LouisVuitton group is wearing archival LV to the #MetGala

"Emma Stone’s dress is in fact a special piece she wore to her wedding afterparty that has never been seen publicly before.(sic)"

The last time Emma - who gave birth to her first child last year - attended the Met Gala in 2019, she wore the same designer.

The 'La La Land' star previously admitted she was "overwhelmed by the energy" of Hollywood after moving there in 2009.

She said: "I started to feel overwhelmed by the energy of Hollywood. I would go places, and all anybody could talk about was the entertainment industry. I just felt too surrounded by that ... Losing my anonymity after 'Easy A', it was like being seven years old all over again. It terrified me."

And although she found fame more than a decade ago, Emma still struggles with parts of her job and admits she has to "breathe and get centred" before each interview.

She explained: "Before any interview, I have to sit with myself for five minutes and breathe and get centred because I get so nervous. Interviews are kind of like therapy, except all your answers are being written down and printed. I always want to be on the other side of it. I don't want to be deconstructed for millions. I'd rather do the deconstructing."