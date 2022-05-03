Jessie J felt "so lonely" after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 34-year-old singer revealed in November she had lost the baby she was carrying and because she was going through pregnancy alone, she admitted it was a particularly tough time for her because she didn't have "anyone to fall apart on".

Speaking on 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast, she explained why she posted her sad news online shortly before taking to the stage for a gig in Los Angeles.

She said: "I posted it because I didn't have anyone to break on ... I didn't have anyone to fall apart on, and that's what I needed, that's what I wanted.

"I was by myself, I had no one advising me, my mum and my sister weren’t there to go, 'No, don’t share this with the world, make it real for you first'."

The 'Price Tag' star added: "The hardest part for me wasn’t doing the show, the show was actually kind of a weird trippy dream, and I was actually grateful that I wasn’t by myself, and loads of people that I loved turned up."

Jessie recalled the day she suffered her miscarriage, explaining she had woken with the feeling something wasn't right and was devastated to discover she'd lost her baby following a number of scans.

She said: "I had two scans in the same day, and within the first scan and the second scan the baby had passed ...

"It was when I got in the car after the show by myself, and I got home, and I opened my front door, I closed the door and I fell to my knees.

"That was the worst moment of my whole experience was realising that, other than my career, being a mother and having a child has been the biggest excitement of my life.

"I felt like I’d been given everything I’d ever wanted and then someone had gone, ‘But you can’t have it'.

"But it was still there, and I would sing to it every night, and when I got home and I lay there, I’ve never felt so lonely in my life."

The 'Domino' hitmaker - who previously dated Channing Tatum and is now romancing basketball player Chanan Safir Colman - has now put the idea of becoming a single mum to one side and now hopes to find a partner to start a family with.

She added: "It was the saddest thing (the miscarriage), but at the same time, I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn’t supposed to do it alone ...

"I know that I’m supposed to find someone who wants this as much as I do."