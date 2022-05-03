Elon Musk insists he aims to make Twitter "as inclusive as possible".

The 50-year-old multi-billionaire bought the social media network for a whopping $44 billion (£33.3 billion), and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has courted controversy for his plans to make the micro-blogging site a platform for free speech.

However, Musk has now insisted he's just trying to make people's lives "better".

Speaking to Vogue at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Musem of Art (MOMA) in New York City on Sunday (03.05.22), he said: “[It] would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."

Musk - who was joined at the star-studded fashion fundraiser by his mom Maye Musk - was making his first major public appearance since the deal was signed off.

In a statement regarding his takeover of Twitter, the world's richest man said: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

"Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Among those voicing their concerns about Musk's plans for Twitter was actress Jameela Jamil, who fears it will become a place for "totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny".

The 36-year-old star, who has faced the wrath of trolls on the site over the years, quit Twitter and tweeted in response to the acquisition: "Ah he got twitter.

"I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet.

"Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold.

"I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny.

"Best of luck."

While fellow actress Cate Blanchett, 52, told said: "It's dangerous. That's all I have to say. It's very, very dangerous."