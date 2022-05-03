Gwen Stefani had to do her own make-up for the Met Gala.

The 52-year-old singer - who walked the red carpet at fashion's biggest night on Monday (02.05.22) in a neon green two-piece ball gown - admitted it was both "stressful" and "a lot of fun" applying her own cosmetics after the expert she'd hired pulled out at the last minute due to an "emergency".

Speaking on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, she told La La Anthony for Vogue's live stream: “Honestly, I had a crazy day because I was supposed to work with a new makeup artist…and she had an emergency and she had to leave so I had to do my own make-up!

“I had a lot of fun doing it today and it was stressful too but in a good way. I was like, ‘Alright, I got this.’”

Gwen was happy to join Vera Wang at the event after the designer created her wedding gown for her nuptials to Blake Shelton last July.

She said: "Vera called me to see if I wanted to come and be her date and of course I wanted to. The thing is she did my wedding dress, I got married this year so I just felt like it was appropriate that I come to the ball and celebrate that …And all of the sudden we're in neon!

"It feels happy and I think everybody wants to feel a little bit happy."

The blonde beauty admitted she enjoys getting ready for the event more than being at the gala.

She said: "I feel like I already did the fun part, which is getting all ready. That's always my favorite thing. It's like 'What's the dress gonna be like?'

"And the fantasy of that and talking with the designer and figuring out what the nails, the hair and make-up [are going to be.]"