Bill Gates warns 'more deadly' variants of COVID-19 can't be ruled out

Bill Gates has warned that the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

The Microsoft co-founder does not want to be "a voice of doom and gloom", however, he believes there are more "contagious and deadly" variants of COVID-19 that could rear its ugly head in the future.

Speaking to the Financial Times newspaper, he said: “We’re still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal.

“It’s not likely, I don’t want to be a voice of doom and gloom, but it’s way above a 5 per cent risk that this pandemic, we haven’t even seen the worst of it.”

The philanthropist previously warned the world faces future pandemics far worse than COVID-19.

The 66-year-old mogul's foundation with his ex-wife Melinda, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, teamed up with the UK’s Wellcome Trust to donate $300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which finances independent research projects to develop vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.

But the billionaire business magnate, whose organisation put $150 million towards the COVAX initiative to get vaccines to poorer countries, said more needs to be done.

He said: “When we talk about spending billions to save . . . trillions of economic damage and tens of billions of lives, it’s a pretty good insurance policy."

