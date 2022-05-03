Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick was left disappointed after being told he might not be invited to her wedding to Travis Barker.

The 'Flip It Like Disick' star has retained a close relationship with his former partner - the mother of his children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and seven-year-old Reign - since they split in 2015 so he was shocked when her sister Khloe Kardashian warned him he may not be among the guests when she weds the Blink-182 drummer.

In a trailer for a new episode of the family's reality show 'The Kardashians', Scott was seen talking to Kourtney's sister Khloe about the proposal in October.

He then moved on to talk about the wedding and is told his invite may hang in the balance.

Khloe asked how the former couple's kids reacted to the proposal, and Scott said: "They were upset . They didn't understand why they weren't there. Hopefully they're invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?"

Khloe then told him: "I don't know."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kendall Jenner is seen asking her hald-sister Kourtney: "Do you have sympathy for Scott? Because it doesn't feel like you do."

Travis popped the question in October, after less than a year of dating, and while the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last month, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage license.

However, the duo are said to want to host an "intimate ceremony" with their loved ones.

A source said: "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends."

They recently took a trip to Italy together, and People.com reports the couple are making plans for a lavish European wedding.

A source added: "Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related. They are getting married soon."

The insider added that the wedding "will be small and Kourtney is keeping all the details secret."