Khloe Kardashian joined her famous sisters at the Met Gala for the first time after being left out of the event in previous years.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star joined siblings Kim and Kourtney at the 2022 fashion extravaganza in New York City on Monday (02.05.22) night, along with her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and mum Kris.

Khloe wore a sparkly gold dress by designer Jeremy Scott for her red carpet debut.

It marks the first time all five of the female Kardashian siblings have been able to attend the event after Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly decided to extend an invitation to the Good American founder.

And the 37-year-old star admitted it was "scary" to be at the Metropolitan Museum of Art event for the first time.

Khloe told Vogue: "It’s a much shorter carpet than I thought ... it’s so scary but it’s fabulous. I’m so excited to be here.

"I’m so excited that we’re all here together ... Kourt and Trav are right behind us, my mom, and I think Kendall and Kylie just ran in. It’s going to be a fun night.

"I just had to be a part of this experience."

Mum Kris told the publication her favourite part of the night was waiting to see all her girls walk the red carpet.

She added: "I just want to get to the top of the carpet, I don’t care if I have roller-skates on,.

"For me that’s when the fun starts and I get to watch them. All five of them are coming."

Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker wore matching Thom Browne outfits while Kendall Jenner wore a custom black Prada.

Kylie turned heads in an off-white wedding dress-style outfit with a veil attached to a baseball cap.

However, it was Kim's dress that grabbed headlines as she wore an iconic gown previously seen on Marilyn Monroe.

The gold beaded dress was seen on the late movie star as she performed her famous rendition of 'Happy Birthday' to former US President John F Kennedy.

Kim tweeted of her style move: "I am so honoured to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy.

"It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis."