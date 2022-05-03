Crystal Dynamics is still working on the 'Perfect Dark' reboot despite being sold by Square Enix.

On Monday (02.05.22), the publisher confirmed it is selling off its western development studios - which includes Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal - and over 50 intellectual properties, such as 'Tomb Raider', 'Thief' and 'Deus Ex', to Embracer for $300 million.

Now, Microsoft's studio The Initiative has revealed it is still co-developing 'Perfect Dark' with Crystal Dynamics in line with its previous agreement.

The team said in a statement: "We're excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio.

"Our teams have made great progress in building 'Perfect Dark' together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter."

Meanwhile, the Crystal Dynamics promised fans "the best is yet to come" as they look to the future.

They commented: "A new chapter in our story begins as we announce a plan to join the Embracer Group family.

"Embracer Group will help propel us to great new heights as we continue to deliver exciting experiences from our beloved portfolio of franchises as well as original concepts and IPs developed with partners.

"Thank you to our amazing fans for being part of our journey. The best is yet to come!"