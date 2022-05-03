Amanda Abbington's fiance Jonathan Goodwin "nearly died" twice following a horror accident during rehearsals for 'America's Got Talent: Extreme'.

The former 'Britain's Got Talent' contestant, 42, was left in critical condition after a suspension stunt at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia last year went horribly wrong and he plunged 30 feet to the ground.

Jonathan spent weeks in hospital recovering from injuries including burns and broken legs, and Amanda has now revealed he almost lost his life twice in the aftermath of the accident.

She told the 'Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner' podcast: "He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs.

"Third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and, nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again."

The 'Sherlock' actress confirmed it is unlikely Jonathan will walk again.

She added: “He’s paralysed now he’s in a wheelchair. Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever."

Jonathan was released from hospital in February and Amanda - who has two children with former partner Martin Freeman - praised his courage as he continues the long road to recovery.

She said: "His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like.

"He’s just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He’s amazing.”

During the doomed stunt, Jonathan was suspended 70ft in the air, sandwiched between two cars and clad in a straightjacket, when the vehicles burst into flames. He missed the air mattress that was supposed to break his fall and hit his head on the ground.

Jonathan later admitted he had "dodged the worst" but had a "long road to recovery" ahead of him.

He wrote on Instagram: "To death I say nananana boo boo. "I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear… because I was protected by love.

"Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s***. "There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did… I may leave the daft s*** alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"