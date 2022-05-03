'Apex Legends Mobile' is set to launch later this month.

Respawn has announced plans for the popular battle royale title to come to both Android and iOS devices, and the studio has urged players to pre-register for updates and more.

In a Twitter post, the studio said: "Legends change the game. But they can't do it without you. Pre-register and be ready to drop in... later this month!"

The company hasn't confirmed a firm release date yet.

Although the mobile version will be close to the same title players are used to, game director Chad Grenier has teased a few changes.

He said: "'Apex Legends Mobile' is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone.

"It's a new version of 'Apex Legends', but it's true to the original."

Meanwhile, the new version will give players the chance to get new battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables.

However, this means the mobile port won't be able to support cross-play with the PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Switch editions.